Reynolds went 1-for-4 with a double, walk and two RBI in Saturday's 8-2 win over the Cubs.

If the team's center field platoon of Anthony Alford and Dustin Fowler continues to struggle, then there's a chance Reynolds could shift to center, making space for hot-hitting Phillip Evans in left. Reynolds had a potential infield single taken away from him Saturday when the umpire ruled that he ran inside the baseline.