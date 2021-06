Reynolds went 2-for-4 with two RBI on Tuesday against the White Sox.

Reynolds delivered two separate RBI singles, with one coming in the sixth inning and another in the seventh. He continues to hit very well, as he has a seven-game hitting streak -- five of which have been multi-hit efforts. He's delivered seven RBI and scored three runs in that span. Overall, Reynolds is hitting .302/.395/.528 with 12 home runs, 41 runs scored and 38 RBI across 286 plate appearances on the campaign.