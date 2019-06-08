Reynolds went 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI in Friday's loss to the Brewers.

Reynolds plated a run in the third on a double to right field, and he struck again in the top of the eighth with another RBI double. Although he was picked off second base after his first double Friday, he's making the looming outfield decision a tough one. Gold Glove left fielder, Corey Dickerson, is expected to be activated Saturday and it remains to be seen what the team does with five healthy outfielders. For his part, Reynolds is slashing .350/.407/.562 with five homers and 20 RBI through 42 games in 2019.