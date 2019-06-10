Reynolds is expected to serve as one of team's primary starting outfielders, even with the return of Corey Dickerson (shoulder), 93.7 The Fan reports.

The rookie extended his batting streak to 17 games with two hits Sunday, raising his slash line to .352/.405/.552 in 145 at-bats. General manager Neal Huntington said that he's not concerned with Reynolds' Super 2 arbitration status, but it wouldn't be surprising to see the team send the outfielder back to Triple-A Indianapolis in the event of a slump, given the team's current glut of outfielders. For now, though, the hot-hitting Reynolds will continue to play on a near everyday basis.