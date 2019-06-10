Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Expected to stick in lineup
Reynolds is expected to serve as one of team's primary starting outfielders, even with the return of Corey Dickerson (shoulder), 93.7 The Fan reports.
The rookie extended his batting streak to 17 games with two hits Sunday, raising his slash line to .352/.405/.552 in 145 at-bats. General manager Neal Huntington said that he's not concerned with Reynolds' Super 2 arbitration status, but it wouldn't be surprising to see the team send the outfielder back to Triple-A Indianapolis in the event of a slump, given the team's current glut of outfielders. For now, though, the hot-hitting Reynolds will continue to play on a near everyday basis.
More News
-
Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Exends hit streak to 15 games•
-
Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Sits Saturday amid hot streak•
-
Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Good to go Wednesday•
-
Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Hurt late in Tuesday's tilt•
-
Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Heads to bench•
-
Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Delivers clutch two-run triple•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 12
Our Scott White was forced to dive a little deeper for his sleeper hitters in Week 12, but...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
Week 12 is shaping up to be an excellent time for two-start sleepers, according to Scott White,...
-
Alvarez the one we've been waiting for
He's here, and he's perfect. Scott White shares in the joy of the most anticipated prospect...
-
Week 12 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Keuchel signs, aces struggle
The Dallas Keuchel deal dominated headlines on a day when Max Kepler hit three home runs and...