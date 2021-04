Reynolds went 2-for-4 with a pair of runs scored in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Cubs.

His swinging strike percentage (20.4) is nearly twice as high as his career mark (11.7), but he's still batting .333 in his first 12 at-bats. Reynolds has played every game in left field while batting third in the lineup. The 26-year-old's start might not seem extraordinary, but he started the 2020 campaign with just five hits in his first 44 at-bats.