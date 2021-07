Reynolds went 2-for-2 with a solo homer and two walks during Wednesday's loss to Colorado.

Reynolds returned to the lineup after getting a breather Tuesday. His first-inning homer extended the Pirates' lead to 2-0 and brought his hitting streak to 14 games. The outfielder finishes an outstanding month of June with 35 hits (11 XBH), 21 RBI and 15 runs scored across 93 at-bats and he now holds an impressive .316/.405/.542 slash line on the campaign.