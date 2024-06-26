Reynolds went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and two runs scored Tuesday against the Reds.
Reynolds extended his hitting streak to 22 games, but his power has been particularly notable of late. Across his last six starts, he has gone deep four times to bring his total on the season to 13. Across the entirety of his hitting streak, Reynolds has hit .360 with 16 RBI and 15 runs.
