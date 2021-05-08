site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Gets breather Saturday
RotoWire Staff
Reynolds isn't starting Saturday against the Cubs, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.
Reynolds will be out of the lineup for just the second time this season after he went hitless in five at-bats Friday. Wilmer Difo will start in center field and bat second.
