Reynolds is not starting Thursday against the Indians, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
Reynolds, who is slashing just .176/.282/.294 with one home run and one steal this season, will head to the bench for what appears to be a routine breather following a string of 11 straight starts. In his place, Jose Osuna is starting in the outfield and hitting fifth in Thursday's series finale.
