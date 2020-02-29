Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Gets first hit of spring
Reynolds reached base three times Friday, going 1-for-1 with a single and two walks against Baltimore.
The outfielder slashed .314/.377/.503 with 16 homers and three steals in 546 plate appearances as a rookie in 2019. He batted second in Pittsburgh's lineup most of last year and figures to hit near the top of the order once again, though manager Derek Shelton has yet to publicly discuss the team's lineup. Reynolds had his worst month last September, when he hit just .230 in 87 at-bats, but it's likely he simply wore down. His .387 BABIP in 2019 could be due for regression, but he's never finished with a BABIP lower than .362 in four professional seasons.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Draft Segura
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Changing attitudes toward the closer role has made for fewer bankable options at relief pitcher.
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
A giant gap has formed in the middle of the starting pitcher tiers.
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
The first five picks in most every draft will be outfielders, and the position is deep throughout.
-
Shortstop Tiers 2.0
The most star-studded position in Fantasy Baseball may well be shortstop.
-
Third Base Tiers 2.0
Third base offers incredible depth from top to bottom.