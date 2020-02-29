Reynolds reached base three times Friday, going 1-for-1 with a single and two walks against Baltimore.

The outfielder slashed .314/.377/.503 with 16 homers and three steals in 546 plate appearances as a rookie in 2019. He batted second in Pittsburgh's lineup most of last year and figures to hit near the top of the order once again, though manager Derek Shelton has yet to publicly discuss the team's lineup. Reynolds had his worst month last September, when he hit just .230 in 87 at-bats, but it's likely he simply wore down. His .387 BABIP in 2019 could be due for regression, but he's never finished with a BABIP lower than .362 in four professional seasons.