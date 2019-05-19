Reynolds went 1-for-3 with two walks and a solo home run in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Padres.

The rookie outfielder has gone yard in back-to-back games after hitting just one homer in his first 21 big-league contests. Reynolds is now slashing .310/.355/.521 since his mid-April promotion from Triple-A, but he could face additional competition for playing time once Lonnie Chisenhall (calf) completes his rehab assignment.