Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Good to go Wednesday
Reynolds (ankle) will start in left field and bat second Wednesday against the Reds.
Reynolds appeared to hurt his right ankle when he fouled a ball off himself after coming on a pinch-hitter in Tuesday's 11-6 win. After singling in his first at-bat of the night, Reynolds drew a walk in his subsequent plate appearance, but was lifted for a pinch runner due to the ankle issue. The rookie apparently checked out fine upon showing up to the ballpark Wednesday, so he'll re-enter the lineup in the series finale.
