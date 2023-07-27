Reynolds went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Wednesday against the Padres.

Reynolds took Seth Lugo deep in the fourth inning for his 11th home run of the season. It was his second homer in his last four games and fourth in his last 22 starts. That provides some hope that his power is bouncing back, though he is hitting only .193 with nine RBI and eight runs scored in that same 22-game span. Reynolds has taken a step back in nearly every offensive metric and has managed only a 103 wRC+ across 380 plate appearances on the campaign.