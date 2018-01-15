Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Headed to Pittsburgh
Reynolds was traded to the Pirates on Monday along with Kyle Crick in exchange for Andrew McCutchen, Andrew Baggarly of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Reynolds, who was one of the Giants' top prospects before being traded, spent all of 2017 with High-A San Jose, where he hit a respectable .312/.364/.462 with 10 homers and 63 RBI in 121 games. While he doesn't offer much speed or power, the switch-hitting 22-year-old is a solid defender in centerfield and hasn't batted lower than .312 since being drafted in the second round of 2016.
