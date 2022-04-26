The Pirates placed Reynolds on the COVID-19 injured list Tuesday.
The virus appears to be making its way around the Pittsburgh clubhouse, as Reynolds and Cole Tucker were placed on the list, while multiple staff members are also away from the team as the Pirates kick off a three-game series with the Brewers. Reynolds will be eligible to rejoin the Pirates once he completes a quarantine and is no longer testing positive for the virus, but fantasy managers should prepare for the possibility of missing the team's entire six-game week. Jake Marisnick and minor-league call-up Jack Suwinski could fill near-everyday roles in the outfield while both Reynolds and Tucker aren't available.