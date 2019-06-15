Reynolds went 4-for-5 with a double and three runs scored against the Marlins on Friday.

He leads all rookies with a .364 batting average and is slashing .408/.468/.663 in his last 109 plate appearances since May 17. After coming off the bench Tuesday and Wednesday, Reynolds has collected seven hits in his last 11 at-bats. He's hit second in the lineup in June after primarily batting fifth in May. The Pirates reportedly would like to trade outfielder Corey Dickerson, but Reynolds is making it difficult for the team to sit him while showcasing the 30-year-old veteran.