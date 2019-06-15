Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Hit parade continues
Reynolds went 4-for-5 with a double and three runs scored against the Marlins on Friday.
He leads all rookies with a .364 batting average and is slashing .408/.468/.663 in his last 109 plate appearances since May 17. After coming off the bench Tuesday and Wednesday, Reynolds has collected seven hits in his last 11 at-bats. He's hit second in the lineup in June after primarily batting fifth in May. The Pirates reportedly would like to trade outfielder Corey Dickerson, but Reynolds is making it difficult for the team to sit him while showcasing the 30-year-old veteran.
More News
-
Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Posts three hits in loss•
-
Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Back in action•
-
Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Takes seat•
-
Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Expected to stick in lineup•
-
Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Exends hit streak to 15 games•
-
Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Sits Saturday amid hot streak•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 13 Preview: Two-start pitcher tiers
The two-start pitcher options for Week 13 are deep, but there's lots of risk to assess. We...
-
Week 13 Sleeper Hitters
Heath Cummings says Mallex Smith, Ramon Laureano and eight others are solid adds for Week...
-
Week 13 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Bradley, Sisco coming on
Jackie Bradley's offensive revival and four upside lineup options highlight Friday's waiver...
-
10 prospects to get on your radar
Chris Towers offers a different take, analyzing five prospects you should know about and five...