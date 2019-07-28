Reynolds went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk during an 8-7 loss against the Mets on Sunday.

His homer was one of two long balls the Pirates hit in the ninth, but the Mets still held on for a one-run win. While Reynolds' average is still sinking, it was nice to see him display some power. He's batting .253 with five extra-base hits in July, so he's lost 25 points off his average. Reynolds is batting .326 with a .498 slugging percentage, eight home runs, 42 RBI and 44 runs in 279 at-bats this season.