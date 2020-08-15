Reynolds went 1-for-4 with a solo home in an 8-1 loss to the Reds on Friday.

It appeared Reynolds may have been turning things around at the plate last week after posting back-to-back multi-hit games, but he followed that up by recording a hit in just one of his last 18 at-bats. While it is positive that his lone hit resulted in his first long ball and RBI of the season, it remains a concern that he still is struggling to see the ball after hitting .314 in 134 games in 2019. With the shortened season, it may be difficult to continue to hold onto Reynolds if he continues to struggle, but having his first home run in his pocket may give him more confidence moving forward.