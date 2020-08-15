Reynolds went 1-for-4 with a solo home run as the Pirates fell to the reds 8-1 Friday night.

It appeared Reynolds may have been turning things around at the plate last week after posting back-to-back multi-hit games but he has followed that up by recording a hit in just one of his last 18 at-bats. While it is positive that his lone hit resulted in his first long ball and RBI of the season, it remains a concern that he still is struggling to see the ball after hitting .314 in 134 games in 2019. With the shortened season, it may be difficult to continue to hold on to Reynolds if he continues to have his hitting woes, hopefully moving forward he can step up to the plate with some more confidence now that he has finally hit his first home run of this year.