Reynolds went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in Saturday's win over the Giants.

Reynolds went down on strikes in his first two trips to the plate before eventually adding a single in the top of the eighth. He then jumped on the first pitch he saw from Tyler Rogers in the 10th and sent it into the stands in left field for a two-run shot, putting the Pirates up 3-1. It marked the ninth multi-hit effort this season for Reynolds, who's now homered in two of his last four contests. On the downside, he's also struck out twice in three of those four games.