Reynolds went 0-for-4 against the Mariners on Thursday.

Tuesday's day off didn't help the rookie snap out of his September funk. Reynolds has just three hits in his last 27 at-bats, dropping his batting average to .317. Unsurprisingly, the rookie's slump has coincided with the absence of both Starling Marte (wrist) and Josh Bell (groin) -- both of whom may not return in 2019. Reynolds will face right-hander Chase Anderson on Friday, against whom he has three hits (including a homer) in 11 career at-bats.

