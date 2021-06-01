Reynolds went 1-for4 with a solo homer in Monday's 7-3 loss to the Royals.
Reynolds got the Pirates on the board in the first inning with an RBI groundout and then later hit a solo home run in the eighth for his second multi-RBI game in the last three days. The 26-year-old has been one of the more consistent hitters on his team so far this season, slashing .286/.387/.489 seven homers, 23 RBI, 30 runs scored and a 27:48 BB:K.
