Reynolds went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI in a 6-5 victory against the Brewers on Sunday.

The rookie had been slumping just a little bit coming into the afternoon, but he capped off a surprisingly strong first half with another incredible effort that led to a key Pirates victory. Although he deserved more consideration than he received, Reynolds is not headed to the All-Star Game, which might be a blessing in disguise because he could probably use a break. After batting .369 in June, he's begun this month hitting .227. Despite the slow start to July, he's batting .342 with 27 extra-base hits, including seven homers, 33 RBI and 38 runs in 222 at-bats this season.