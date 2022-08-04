Reynolds went 3-for-3 with a solo home run and two additional runs scored in an 8-7 win over the Brewers on Wednesday.

Reynolds was the hero of the night, blasting a walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth to conclude a dramatic back-and-forth contest. The homer came off Brewers reliever Devin Williams, who had come into the game without giving up a home run all season. The three-hit performance snaps a cold stretch of six hitless games. Reynolds now has 16 long balls and is slashing .255/.337/.457 in 2022.