Reynolds went 2-for-4 with a home run and a double in Friday's loss against the Brewers.

Reynolds saw his 14-game hitting streak come to an end Thursday, but he bounced back with two extra-base hits in another loss for a reeling Pirates team. The outfielder has been the Pirates' best player by a wide margin, though, slashing .366/.429/.653 with eight homers, 23 RBI, 16 runs scored and a 11:17 BB:K since the beginning of June.