Reynolds went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Royals.

Reynolds hadn't homered in 11 games, and he hit a mild .240 (12-for-50) with five RBI in that span. He made an early impact with his solo shot off Angel Zerpa in the first inning of this contest. The star outfielder continues to be the Pirates' best hitter with a .265/.326/.467 slash line, 19 homers, 65 RBI, 67 runs scored and 10 stolen bases through 119 contests overall.