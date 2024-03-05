Reynolds is expecting to improve his production in 2024 thanks to the return of Oneil Cruz, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

Reynolds has been a consistent producer and managed to top 80 RBI and runs scored last season even with Cruz missing most of the season. He batted almost exclusively second in the order in 2023 and is projected to bat in the same spot heading into the 2024 campaign. That will likely put him between Cruz and Ke'Bryan Hayes in the order, giving the top of the lineup the potential to be plenty productive.