Reynolds went 3-for-5 with two solo home runs and an additional run scored Monday against the Red Sox.
That's three home runs in the last two days for Reynolds, who is in the midst of contract extension talks with the Pirates. He touched up Kutter Crawford for the pair of long balls and is off to a very productive start to the season, hitting .353 with four runs, four RBI and three home runs through 18 plate appearances.
