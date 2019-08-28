Reynolds went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run in a 5-4 victory against the Phillies on Tuesday.

This was Reynolds' first homer since Aug. 13, but he's been swinging well, going 13-for-29 (.448) in his last seven games, and as a result, Reynolds is back in front in the NL batting title race. He's also posted six RBI in the past three contests. Reynolds is batting .332 with 14 home runs, 56 RBI, 70 runs and two steals in 385 at-bats this season.