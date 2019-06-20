Reynolds went 3-for-4 with a three-run home run and two additional runs scored in Wednesday's 8-7 win over the Tigers.

His sixth-inning blast completed the comeback after the Pirates had fallen behind 7-1 in the top of the third. Reynolds is now slashing a blistering .393/.448/.574 through 17 games in June, and despite the crowded outfield picture in Pittsburgh, the rookie is proving to be difficult to remove from the everyday lineup.