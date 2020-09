Reynolds went 2-for-4 with three-run homer and a double in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Cubs.

It was his first game back in the lineup since being activated from the paternity list Wednesday. Reynolds gave the Pirates a 4-2 lead with a three-run homer off Alec Mills with two outs in the third inning. The long ball was Reynolds's third on the season and it brought his RBI total to 11. Despite Thursday's performance, the outfielder continues to slash a poor .196/.227/.364 on the campaign.