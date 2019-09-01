Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Leaves with injury Sunday
Reynolds left Sunday's game with an apparent leg injury after he was involved in a collision at home plate.
The outfielder slid feet-first into catcher Tony Wolters and showed no immediate signs of injury. He initially headed out into the field in his customary left field spot, but then walked back into the dugout before the start of the next inning. While he was limping ever so slightly, it didn't seem as if the injury was too serious. The team will likely update Reynolds's status after the game. Pittsburgh doesn't play again until Tuesday.
More News
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 24 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...
-
Prospects Report: September call-ups
September call-ups are rarely all that you hope they'll be. Scott White assesses which prospects...
-
Thirty bold predictions for 2020
With the 2019 season beginning to wind down, Scott White embraces some of his bolder ideas...
-
Waivers: Dubon, Hilliard get the call
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....