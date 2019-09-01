Reynolds left Sunday's game with an apparent leg injury after he was involved in a collision at home plate.

The outfielder slid feet-first into catcher Tony Wolters and showed no immediate signs of injury. He initially headed out into the field in his customary left field spot, but then walked back into the dugout before the start of the next inning. While he was limping ever so slightly, it didn't seem as if the injury was too serious. The team will likely update Reynolds's status after the game. Pittsburgh doesn't play again until Tuesday.