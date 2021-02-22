Reynolds will have a clear starting role this season in left or center field, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

Manager Derek Shelton named a handful of locked-in starters Monday, and Reynolds was among that group despite a very poor sophomore season. After hitting .314/.377/.503 as a rookie, he hit just .189/.275/.357 last year. A massive drop in his BABIP from .387 to .231 explains much of the change, though his average exit velocity also dropped two ticks from 89.5 to 87.5. It's probably wise to expect Reynolds' third-season numbers to fall somewhere between those from his first two, leaving him as a passable but unexciting late-round outfielder.