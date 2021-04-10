Reynolds, who went 0-for-5 on Thursday, has five hits in 14 career at-bats against Saturday starter, Zach Davies.
He never went more than one start without reaching base as a rookie in 2019, when he slashed .314/.377/.503 in 546 plate appearances. Avoiding prolonged slumps, like his 5-for-44 start in 2020, will go a long way toward getting the outfielder, who never hit under .300 prior to last summer, back on track in 2021.
