Reynolds will bat third and play center field in Thursday's game against the Tigers.
Following the DFAs of both Anthony Alford and Dustin Fowler, Reynolds will make his first start in center field in 2021. He continues to hit well, slashing .308/.400/.462 in 75 plate appearances. Reynolds is 1-for-2 with a two-run single against Thursday starter, Jose Urena.
