Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Making good progress
Reynolds (hand) is playing in extended spring training games and making good progress in his rehab, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.
He went 3-for-13 with two doubles and a triple at Double-A Altoona before suffering a fractured hamate bone on his left hand that required surgery. Reynolds is one of the Pirates' better prospects in the upper levels, and has some potential as a power/speed table setter, although he is at least a year away from the majors.
More News
-
Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Requires hand surgery•
-
Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Sidelined with wrist sprain•
-
Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Assigned to minors camp•
-
Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Headed to Pittsburgh•
-
Giants' Bryan Reynolds: Hitting over .300 at High-A•
-
Giants' Bryan Reynolds: Records five hits Sunday•
-
Waivers: Adames and prospect fatigue
We had another prospect called up Tuesday and make a quick impact, and Caleb Smith got back...
-
Podcast: This year's top rookies
We’re ranking some spectacular rookies, comparing Nick Pivetta to Jose Berrios, answering listener...
-
Hope for eight first basemen?
First base is better than this, right? Our Scott White looks at eight of the culprits who've...
-
Eight regression candidates
Heath Cummings looks at Matt Carpenter and seven hitters who have regression coming.
-
Waivers: Power, speed, save options
Tyler O'Neill is the latest potential power breakout, but can he overcome the contact issues...
-
Reyes among top DL stashes
The Cardinals have confirmed they'll make room for Alex Reyes, so he's making hay in the DL...