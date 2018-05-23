Reynolds (hand) is playing in extended spring training games and making good progress in his rehab, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.

He went 3-for-13 with two doubles and a triple at Double-A Altoona before suffering a fractured hamate bone on his left hand that required surgery. Reynolds is one of the Pirates' better prospects in the upper levels, and has some potential as a power/speed table setter, although he is at least a year away from the majors.