Pirates sports medicine director Todd Tomczyk said that Reynolds is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Reds due to lower-body soreness, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

Reynolds will still be available out of the bench, so the Pirates appear to be holding him out as a precaution for the day game after a night game. The 26-year-old is expected to rejoin the starting nine in Thursday's series opener against the Giants.