The inclusion of an opt-out clause is the sticking point in contract extension negotiations between Reynolds and the Pirates, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

The good news is the two sides have come to an agreement on the financial terms of a long-term deal with a package of about $106 million, Biertempfel says. Reynolds has expressed a willingness to back-load the contract and because he's also relented more than the club on the dollar ask, he wants the Pirates to include an opt-out clause. Pittsburgh has historically been opposed to including opt-outs in contracts, but it's possible they might make an exception here. Biertempfel intimates that the Pirates might like to have a deal in place prior to their home opener on April 7. Reynolds -- who is currently under team control through 2025 -- requested a trade back in December when negotiations fell apart, but it seems there's real momentum for a deal now if the two sides can overcome the opt-out hurdle.