Reynolds went 4-for-5 in Sunday's 7-1 win over the Cubs.
It's looking more and more like his poor offensive work in 2020 (.189/.275/.357) was an anomaly. Reynolds, who's batting average .324, continues to hit third in the lineup while playing left field. There has been talk of shifting him over to center field to make room for Phillip Evans in the outfield when Ke'Bryan Hayes (wrist) returns to third base, but nothing has yet been decided.
