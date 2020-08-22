Reynolds went 3-for-4 with a home run, one triple, four RBI and three runs in Friday's win against the Brewers.

Reynolds had been unable to generate much production recently as he went just 2-for-23 with a home run and 10 strikeouts over his past seven games. However, he was dominant against the Brewers as he fell a double short of the cycle and led the Pirates' offensive charge. He's now hitting .205 with seven extra-base hits and five RBI this season.