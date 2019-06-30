Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Not in Sunday's lineup
Reynolds is out of the lineup for Sunday's game at Milwaukee.
Reynolds started the last three contests after missing a couple games with a shin issue and went 3-for-11 with a double and two walks. Melky Cabrera will take over in right field and bat fifth in the series finale.
More News
-
Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Reaches base four times Friday•
-
Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Back in action Thursday•
-
Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Out again Wednesday•
-
Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Says injury is minor•
-
Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Scratched from lineup•
-
Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: On base four more times•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 15 sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Get Gray
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
Four rookies, including a recent call-up, highlight Scott White's list of sleeper hitters for...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Scott White points out the must-start and sleeper two-start pitchers for the week ahead.
-
Waivers: Hiura gets the call
Big day for prospects, with Keston Hiura, Brendan McKay reportedly on their way to the majors....
-
Role questions won't hold back McKay
The Rays are calling up top pitching prospect Brendan McKay, who just so happens to be a two-way...