Reynolds is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Reds, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.
He'll take a seat for the first time this season while Pirates manager Derek Shelton gives Phillip Evans a spin in left field. Reynolds has recorded a hit in each of the Pirates' first five games, going 6-for-19 with a solo home run and two additional runs.
More News
-
Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Extends hit streak to three games•
-
Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Faces tough matchup Thursday•
-
Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Solid spring continues•
-
Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Locked into starting role•
-
Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Clubs seventh homer•
-
Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Hits sixth homer•