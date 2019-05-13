Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Numbers falling off
Reynolds went 0-for-4 with a walk against St. Louis on Sunday and has one hit in his last 18 at-bats.
He drew an 11-pitch walk and made a homer-saving catch in left field Sunday, but he has only one two-hit game since April. Overall, he's exceed expectations with a .296/.333/.463 slash line in 57 plate appearances, but he's cooled off. Although the rookie has earned the right to stick with Pittsburgh, it will be interesting to see if the team keeps him at the major league level when outfielders Lonnie Chisenhall (calf) and Corey Dickerson (shoulder) return.
