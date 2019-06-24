Reynolds went 2-for-3 with a walk, a hit by pitch, two RBI and a run scored in Sunday's extra-innings win over the Padres.

Reynolds drove in a run on a sacrifice fly in the third inning before adding another RBI during Pittsburgh's three-run ninth inning with a single. The 24-year-old outfielder has been dialed in at the plate this month, slashing .389/.444/.556 with nine extra-base hits (seven doubles, a triple and a homer), 11 RBI and 13 runs scored in 20 games.