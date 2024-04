Reynolds went 1-for-1 with three walks, a run scored and a stolen base in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Phillies.

Despite getting very little to hit, Reynolds still managed to extend his hitting streak to five games. The 29-year-old outfielder has been his usual solid self through the first couple weeks of the season, slashing .274/.384/.452 in 15 games with two homers, two steals, seven runs and 11 RBI.