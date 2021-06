Reynolds went 1-for-3 with an RBI, two walks, a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's 7-4 loss to Milwaukee.

The stolen base was the outfielder's first of the year in two attempts. He's not known for adding much on the basepaths. Reynolds is slashing .288/.395/.507 with 10 home runs, 31 RBI and 38 runs scored across 253 plate appearances as a near-everyday option in center field.