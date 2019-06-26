Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Out again Wednesday
Reynolds (shin) is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Astros.
Reynolds will remain on the bench for a second straight game as he continues to deal with a shin injury. The outfielder said he believes the injury is minor, though it remains to be seen when he'll rejoin the starting lineup. Melky Cabrera is starting in right field in this one.
