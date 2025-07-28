default-cbs-image
Reynolds is not in the starting lineup Monday against the Giants.

Alexander Canario is getting the start in right field and batting sixth against left-hander Carson Whisenhunt. Reynolds has hit left-handers better this season, but he's getting the night off from the starting nine. On the season, Reynolds is slashing a mediocre .232/.290/.375 with 10 home runs, 51 RBI, 40 runs scored, three stolen bases and a 30:115 BB:K across 428 plate appearances.

