Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Out with hamstring discomfort
Reynolds was scratched from Sunday's spring lineup against the Yankees due to left hamstring discomfort, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Reynolds was scheduled to start in right field but ended up being a late scratch. The 24-year-old should be considered day-to-day with the severity of the injury currently unclear.
Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Brought off minor-league DL•
Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Making good progress•
Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Requires hand surgery•
Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Sidelined with wrist sprain•
Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Assigned to minors camp•
Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Headed to Pittsburgh•
