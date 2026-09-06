Reynolds went 3-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Saturday's 6-1 loss to the Angels.

Reynolds was the lone bright spot for the Pirates, reaching base in each of his plate appearances and launching a 421-foot blast in the eighth inning. While the long ball was the 31-year-old's first since July 28, he's hit safely in six of his past seven games with four multi-hit efforts. On the year, he's slashing .267/.373/.429 with 16 home runs, 67 RBI, 96 runs scored and nine steals across 624 plate appearances.